Kindergarten registration at Banks County Primary School will be held March 29-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on March 30 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Go to https://www.banks.k12.ga.us/ then click on “New Student Registration” under resources to complete online registration. Visit Sign Up Genius to select a date and time for registration, https://www.singupgenius.com/go/805044eaca72daaf84-kindergarten1.
Items needed for registration include:
•Child’s certified birth certificate
•Child’s Social Security card
•Georgia Department of Human Services Immunization Form 3231
•Certificate of ear, eye and dental examination
•Proof of address: property tax statement, current utility bill, landline phone bill or rental agreement
•Parent’s photo ID
•Proof of custody (if applicable)
"Please bring your upcoming kindergartener with you so he/she can be given a readiness test by one of the kindergarten teachers," leaders state.
For more information, call 706-677-2355.
