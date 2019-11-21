Homer Baptist Church’s Kingdom Kids ministry recently thanked the community’s first responders by visiting local departments and dropping off goody bags.
“We wanted to make sure our Banks County first responders knew how thankful we are for them,” stated Kim Savage.
The children made stops at: Banks County Sheriff's Office, Banks County EMA and E-911 and Banks County Fire and EMS.
