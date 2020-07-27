A Banks County home received minor damaged in a fire on July 22.
The Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 863 Highway 164, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, units found a single-family residence with light smoke showing.
The fire was contained to the kitchen area and the residence were home at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported and minor damage was listed to the structure. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and electrical problems could not be ruled out as the cause factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.