The Ladies Auxiliary is having a yard sale for the Homer Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held inside the Homer Fire Station rain or shine.
The fire department is located at 243 Sycamore Street in Homer. Turn behind the Leopard Drive Inn. It will be on the right and signs will be placed to guide visitors.
“Please come out and support our firefighters,” leaders state. “All proceeds will go to the Homer Fire Department.”
