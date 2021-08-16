The Lady Leopards began the school year in the classroom and on the field this past week, starting the season with three varsity games.
The team went 1-2 for the week with a loss against Commerce and a huge win over East Jackson.
VS. COMMERCE, 5-3 LOSS
It was a back and forth game with zero runs until the second and third inning. The Tigers put a run on the board in the second, and Laken Brown hit a double in the third to score the solo run. In the fourth inning, the Lady Tigers broke the tie with two home runs. This pushed the Commerce lead to 5-1.
The Leopards continued their fight, got a run on a passed ball in the sixth inning, and scored another run in the seventh inning, giving them three runs. Although the Leopards fought hard, it wasn't enough, and the Tigers walked away with the win.
Coach Cronic said of the game, "The Commerce game is always big, and them being last year's class A state runner up made it better. The end result was just an unfortunate outcome for us. We had two earned runs when you lose to a team 5-3, and your pitcher gives up zero earned runs. That's frustrating. We outhit them. We just made some mistakes in the field, and Commerce was able to capitalize on our mistakes. I thought they played well against Commerce, but errors will cost you."
VS. EAST JACKSON, 9-1 WIN
East Jackson finished out the week for the Leopards, and even though the girls were exhausted from a busy first week of school and practice, the team showed what they were capable of.
After a slow start in the first and second inning, the Lady Leopards jumped out in the third inning with multiple runs. The Leopards kept the pressure on and walked away with a run-rule win in six innings.
Cronic stated that he was excited about the performance of his team against East Jackson, because it showed what he knows his team is made up of, especially the performances of Lindsey Crawford, Jodie Hood, Alexus Humphries, Kylee Brroks, Laken Brown and Carley Segars.
Junior Alexus Humphries has not only proven to be a standout player for the Leopards, she has also shown she is a tremendous leader for the team. Her quiet demeanor and gentle leadership will be relied on heavily as part of the junior-dominated team. She can be seen as the player on the field talking up other players, communicating, and doing the things she needs to do for her team to succeed.
She stated, "I am confident about our team this year. We are playing so well together. I think it is because of our strong communication skills. Even if one of us strikeouts, we know that it is part of our job to lift each other, even if it is something as simple as telling each other that things will be okay".
Humphries added that her team always gets hyped up at the beginning of games with music, and her favorite song is "Go Hard or Go Home."
"That's what our motto is this season, we are going to work hard, listen to our coaches, and get ready for the region tournament," she said. "Union will be one of our biggest rivals this season, but I think if we continue to play as a team, we will be able to walk away with the Region Championship."
Crawford has also carried the load on the mound pitching for the Leopards. She has pitched 16 out of 20 innings this week with 17 strikeouts. Crawford also put up stats of .400 at the plate.
Jodie Hood is off to a good start this season as well, going .400 for the week. In addition, Humphries, Brooks, Brown, and Segars have stepped up for the team by getting on base and driving in runs.
"The team is starting to come together, and our Juniors are really beginning to step into the leadership role," Cronic said. "It always makes me smile when I look out on the field, and I see the upperclassmen coaching up the younger girls. It shows their maturity and leadership. We just have to make a few adjustments with some players at the plate and get a little more consistent, and I believe our lineup will be solid going into region play next month."
The team will face Stephens County and East Jackson away this upcoming week. Region play will begin in early September when the team faces Union on September 9 at home
