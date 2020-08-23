The Lady Leopards volleyball team finished the week on a high note with three wins against Washington Wilkes, Burke and Elbert County.
With the first wins under the season, the Lady Leopards are well on their way for a winning season. Coach McClure is not only impressed with the wins, but excited about the enormous potential each girl has brought to the matches.
"The girls have rallied around each other with team building, communication and overall performance," McClure said.
She is confident that all of these traits will help carry them through the season.
The team next match is August 25 against Gainesville and Dawson County.
