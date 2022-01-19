The Banks County High School Lady Leopards soccer team looks to return to the Sweet 16 this season as they begin their first practices this past week. The season quickly picks up speed and starts January 25 at Stephens County.
The team has several returners, including Kate Parker and Melody Parker (Team Captains), Elen Espinoza, Kinsey Nix, Haley Bain, and Ashely Spurlock. These players saw a considerable amount of playing time last year and will help the team resume its state appearance.
Last year’s senior, Madison Dacus, is a crucial loss for the team, but newcomers Clelie Chamarre and Katelyn Wilburn will step in to fill the gap.
Coach Mike Boomer stated the team will focus on improving from last year, making it further than the Sweet 16 finish. The team faced Model which ended their state appearance last season.
“They are a very organized unit, and we expect to keep improving,” he stated.
The team will face a very competitive schedule with non-region teams such as North Hall and Franklin. They will begin region play on March 1 at Union.
