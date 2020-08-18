In a softball recap for the week of August 10 through August 15, the Lady Leopards finishrf the week with one win and two losses.
The Lady Leopards took on Stephens County this past week with the Leopards having a huge win with a 13-6 score.
Four runs batted were batted in, with Madison Cronic leading the hits, as well as a solo home run.
The Leopards totaled 12 hits in the game. Cronic, Brooks, Jodie Hood and Ayers all managed multiple hits for the Leopards. Brooks and Cronic all had three hits to the lead Leopards.
Cronic drove in runs on a home run in the fourth and a double in the fifth. The Leopards collected 12 hits and the Indians had eight in the high-scoring affair.
The Leopards fired up the offense in the first inning, when Kylee Brooks singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
The Leopards notched four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught came from a home run by Cronic and a double by Jacy Ayers.
Ayers was on the rubber for Leopards. She lasted seven innings, allowing eight hits and six runs while striking out seven.
JEFFERSON/EAST HALL
Lady Leopards vs Jefferson score was 5-1, and Leopards vs East Hall produced a score of 15-2.
Leopards finished the week with the second loss of the season. Kylee Brooks had her first career homerun during the East Hall game.
The Leopards next gave will be at home on August 18 vs. East Jackson
