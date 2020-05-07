The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. have begun construction on the Interstate 85/State Route 403 resurfacing project. Construction will consist of single lane closures and ramp lane closures.
Nightly closures are from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project has an estimated completion date of late January 2021.
The Interstate 85/State Route 403 single lane and ramp lane closures begin north of State Route 63 in Banks County to approximately 0.50 miles south of State Route 17 in Franklin County. Alternate routes will be provided for all ramp detours. Only one entrance or exit ramp will be closed at a time during paving operation.
Georgia DOT maintenance offices conduct regular Pavement Condition Evaluation System (PACES) assessments to monitor pavement conditions on routes maintained by the department. This resurfacing project was selected by the District Maintenance Office based on the current low PACES rating. Such resurfacing projects are designed to enhance and preserve existing pavement by decreasing the formation of potholes and cracks in areas of the roadway where pavement has deteriorated.
Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
