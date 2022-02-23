A rezoning request for a proposed massive industrial park at Martin Bridge Rd. at I-85 in Banks County is on the agenda for the March 1 planning commission meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Annex Building in Homer.
PNK Holdlings LLC application to rezone an 167.07-acre lot, a 38.3-acre lot and a 212-acre lot from ARR (Agricultural Rural, Residential) to M1 (industrial) and to rezone a 137-acre lot from C2 (commercial) to M1 (industrial).
PNK Group, a Russian development firm, filed a DRI (Development of Regional Impact) on Jan. 11 with the state.
The firm had filed a rezoning request in Banks County in November 2021, but withdrew that request in December for 60 days in order to filed the DRI and do a transportation study.
According to the DRI, the projects is expected to create 8,456 daily road trips and generate 53.3 tons of garbage.
The four tracts are currently owned by a variety of invest groups and individuals. PNK Holdings is an international development firm that has two other industrial parks in Georgia, one in Atlanta and the other in Savannah. The company has 39 industrial parks world-wide.
According to preliminary design drawings, PNK plans nine industrial buildings at the Martin Bridge site totaling over 5.8 million square feet of warehouse and/or industrial space. Two of the proposed buildings are over 1 million square feet with one planned at 1.7 million square feet.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
Also on the agenda at the March 1 meeting will be a request from Adam Sibcy to rezone a two-acre lot at 1431 W. Ridgeway Road from ARR to C1 (neighborhood commercial) to be used for mini-warehouses.
