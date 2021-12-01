Over 200 people attended the recent BBQ Boots & Rally held by the Republican Party organizations of Banks County and Jackson County at Hidden Acres Event Barn in Gillsville.
“The event was held in an effort to have the first-ever joint GOP rally to motivate our county’s rural grassroots,” states Martha Ramsey, one of the organizers of the event.
Thirteen counties were represented at the rally.
