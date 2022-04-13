Banks County officials gathered with state leaders and representatives with Atlanta Gas Light on Tuesday to celebrate the installation of a new gas line in the county.
Atlanta Gas Light invested $25 million to provide the pipeline through Banks County.
“This project is part of Atlanta Gas Light’s commitment to provide clean, safe reliable and affordable gas to the communities we serve,” a release from the company states. “It also is designed to protect and promote economic development in the region.”
“We appreciate Atlanta Gas Light for putting lines through the heart of Banks County,” Banks County Board of Commission chairman Charles Turk said at the gathering Tuesday morning at the Annex Building in Homer. “I’ve had several people ask about connecting to it. Hopefully, you will get a lot of tie-ins to it.”
Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, a member of the Georgia Public Service Commission and a former long-time resident of Commerce, was present and stated, “You’re very fortunate to have a project like this. There are a lot of projects like this on ‘want lists’ in counties and cities. As far as tie-ins, you haven’t seen anything like you are going to see.”
State Rep. Chris Erwin, who serves District 28 in the Georgia House of Representatives and lives in Banks County, stated that the $25 million investments is a great opportunity for Banks County and he is very proud of it.
“We look forward to the good things that are going to happen in Banks County because of this opportunity.”
Atlanta Gas Light vice president Dean Marianos also spoke stating, “Every time we put a pipeline in, I get excited. Every time we put a pipeline in, it means growth. This $25 million investment will create jobs in the long-term. The clean air future will be with us for generations to come.”
Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, providing natural gas delivery service to approximately 1.7 million customers in Georgia.
