Scott Ledford was reappointed chairman of the Development Authority at the May meeting but not before first asking that someone else be appointed. Ledford has served for 12 years and pled with his fellow board members to step up and take over as chairman.
None of the other members of the authority would agree to serve as chairman and they all praised the work that Ledford has done as chairman.
Ledford, who owns several businesses, said, "I would like for someone to take it on. It is taxing to do it and run my businesses. I will help whomever takes the position to transition."
Development Authority member Larry Sparks said,"I would like to see you continue (as chairman)."
Ledford said, "We do it for no pay and for the love of this county."
When no one volunteered to serve as chairman, Ledford said, "If no one wants to step forward, I have no choice but to continue."
The authority members unanimously voted in favor of Ledford continuing as chairman.
Ledford also said the role of the development authority has been "majorly misconstrued by the public."
"We're not promoting a massive amount of growth," he said. He said the plans are to locate a "high tech corridor" along I-85.
The authority also voted on vice chairman, which is currently held by Bill Griffin. Griffin nominated Sparks to serve in this role, but Sparks declined.
"I couldn't accepted that," Sparks said.
Instead, the authority members elected Griffin to continue in his role as vice chairman.
Jonathan Bennett was re-elected to serve as treasurer.
ALSO AT THE MEETING
Also at the meeting, the authority:
•heard a virtual presentation from Jennifer Vanhouten on wetland mitigation.
•held a closed session to discuss land acquisition. No action was taken.
