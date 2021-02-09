The Banks County Board of Education held a two-part training session for its members on Thursday, Feb. 4, and Monday, Feb. 8, prior to the regular monthly meetings.
During Thursday’s session, the board heard from attorney Cory Kirby with Harben, Hartley and Hawkins, LLP about some of the upcoming legislation that will affect the school system, including the process of redistricting. Kirby said the school system will need a letter for reapportionment from its local delegation. Representative Chris Erwin, who is a former Banks County Schools superintendent, should be able to provide this letter, Kirby stated.
Kirby advised beginning on July 1, 2021, several new requirements are going into effect for local boards, including: the system will be required to provide a monthly financial status report to include all revenues, expenses and encumbrances (debt); the oath of office of the superintendent includes managing the systems finances; requirements for newly-elected board members; a public comments period during all monthly board meetings; and providing 24-hours notice for all meetings.
Kirby also spoke about several new bills coming up that deal with issues such as: the “Tenure Lite” provision; vouchers that allow students with an IEP or 504 to attend another school; allowing home study students to participate in public school activities; teacher pipeline package that will allow retired teachers to come back at 49 percent for one year and then receive full pay and pension, to include TRS contribution, after year one.
Kirby briefly talked about the affect the proposed $15 minimum wage could have on the local school system.
A discussion was held on a recent email that had been received from the Department of Public Health stating that determination had been made on President Joe Biden’s executive order that determined public transportation was to include school buses.
Kirby said nowhere in the president’s executive order did it say school buses were included in public transportation.
“Keep doing what you’re doing (on this issue),” Kirby said. The system currently recommends masks be worn by staff and students on buses and inside buildings.
Kirby discussed sexual harassment complaints and transgender issues that school systems can face.
A formal sexual harassment complaint can take 80 school days to complete, Kirby stated.
Dealing with transgender issues, Kirby said, “This is not a BOE (board) issue. This is a school issue.”
He told the board it was important to remember that the board didn’t need to deal with transgender issues. This should be dealt with at the school level.
FINANCE
Finance director Mike Beasley reported it is estimated the 60-month Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) will bring in $16.922 million in revenue.
Beasley said the current 2020 millage rate of 14.511 mills projects the value of one mill at $593,574.
The proposed budget projections for 2022 show a net increase in expenses of $964,630, Beasley reported.
SCHOOL FOOD NUTRITION
Nicole Blalock, school food nutrition director, reported free breakfasts and lunches have been extended through the Seamless Summer Program.
Blalock advised the school food nutrition department had cut down on the use of substitutes in an attempt to keep down expenses. She also said revenues for the department had dropped significantly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
TRANSPORTATION/ATHLETICS
Transportation/Athletics Director Mike Cleveland said the system currently operates 43 bus routes and added two new buses this year. He said in the next five years he anticipated needing to add seven or eight additional routes.
Cleveland said the transportation department continues to service five buses per day.
Cleveland advised more bus drivers are needed and the system needs to add an additional gas tank at the bus shop.
Cleveland told the board that the softball/baseball scoreboards had been installed; football play clocks had been purchased along with two Honda generators; basketball shot clocks were purchased; and softball/baseball safety pads for the dugouts had been purchased.
Cleveland said a total of 655 students participated in athletics at Banks County middle and high schools.
Cleveland told the board that a volleyball coach is needed.
MONDAY’S SESSION
During Monday’s training session, Justin Old, Pioneer Regional Educational Service Agencies (RESA), talked to the board about the rules and responsibilities of the BOE.
Old said Banks County had 80 policies, including: a policy on how meetings are conducted – Robert’s Rules of Order; including a public comment portion during all meetings – effective July 1, 2021; policy development guidelines; code of ethics – governance structure and chain of command; strategic planning; board meetings; personnel; finance governance; conduct of board members; and conflicts of interest.
MAINTENANCE/FACILITIES
Tom Nicholson, maintenance/facilities director, said work was expected to begin on the Banks County Middle School roof on Monday, Feb. 15.
STUDENT SERVICES
Nancy Bentley said 812 students are currently enrolled in special programs and teachers were working hard to deal with the virtual learning issue for these students.
Danny Hicks told the board that several new things are coming up for students in special programs, including: an increase in the summer program; Go Talk program; Georgia alternate diploma; and increase in ABA services.
TEACHING AND LEARNING
Linda Hawks said the Teacher Leader Support Development (TKES) is still being used, as well as PBIS and 7 Mindsets Behavioral and Social-Emotional Frameworks.
Hawks said teachers are working hard to reward students with PBIS celebrations during the Pandemic to keep everyone safe. She said they had come up with some great ideas.
Hawks also said teachers were using classroom matrix, something that was in the works in March 2020 when the Pandemic hit.
DIGITAL LEARNING
Chris Fuller presented a PowerPoint on digital projects completed during the virtual learning period.
TECHNOLOGY
Jason McNabb advised work was going on to get ready for the online kindergarten registration coming up in March.
