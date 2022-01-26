Local legislation being introduced by Rep. Chris Erwin at the request of the Banks County board of commissioners and board of education is due to a slight change in the population following the 2020 Census.
“Because of a small population change in the 2020 Census, it is common for the state Reapportionment Office to recommend redistricting to ensure that the population in the county is divided as equally throughout districts as possible,” county clerk Jenni Gailey stated. “This is considered after every Census. This will require a new Commission District map. That is what Rep Erwin will be introducing as he worked with the Reapportionment Office to draw the new map.”
The 2020 Census showed Banks County with 360 less citizens than the 2010 Census. The 2020 figure is 18,035 citizens, compared to 18,395 in 2010.
Banks County is unique compared to some other jurisdictions because candidates qualify in districts but are voted on at large.
Banks County School System Superintendent Ann Hopkins reports that all current BOE members still live in their districts.
“There is no change to the voting,” she said. “All members must live within the district to run for the district seat. However, all seats are voted on by the entire county population. This has been the case for us in the past as well.”
