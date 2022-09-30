2022 has been quite a year for our school aged children as we celebrate the much awaited “return to normalcy.” School events and extracurricular activities have resumed, all Georgia children have the opportunity for in person learning and we have taken steps to ensure personal liberties and freedoms are kept intact for parents to choose the best course of action where the health of their child is concerned. For the last few years, we have been learning, evaluating, and processing how to properly handle the unprecedented impact the pandemic would have in all facets of our society.

During COVID, and beyond, we watched many advocates push for closed schools, masked children and distance learning that DID NOT work for parents or students. There is no doubt that as time passes, we now see how those policies would have been detrimental to all, highlighting that we made the right decisions in Georgia in the best interests of our children and their development. Mental health issues, which include a rise of depression and suicidal thoughts have plagued our school-aged children while standardized tests have seen a huge decline in comparison of the same tests given in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Can you Imagine how much worse off we would be in Georgia had we continued the “lockdowns?”

Chris Erwin represents Georgia House District 28.

