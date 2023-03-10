Last week our work under the Gold Dome continued as we reconvened Tuesday, February 21, for the seventh week of the legislative session. The longer days in the chamber was well worth it as we were able to pass and send more than 30 House bills to the Senate for consideration.
TAX REFORM
Due to our fiscal conservatism, we are pleased to report that under House Bill 162 that $1 billion in undesignated income tax revenue back into the pockets of Georgia taxpayers for a second year in a row. Stipulations of the bill are as follows:
•Provides a one-time tax refund through the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget to every eligible taxpayer for the 2022 tax year.
•Amounts range from $250 for single filers; $375 for head-of-household filers; $500 for married couples.
•Given to taxpayers who filed income tax returns for both the 2021 and 2022 tax years.
•Not available to nonresident alien individuals.
CHILD SUPPORT
Currently, Georgia law stipulates that parents who fail to pay their child support will have their driver’s license suspended until receipt of the full outstanding payments. This presents an issue, as those who cannot drive to work have difficulty earning money to make payments. House Bill 167 would assist these parents by allowing those with a suspended, revoked, or canceled license eligible to apply for a limited driving permit.
HEALTHCARE
We continued our efforts of expanding quality healthcare through the passage of House Bill 203. This bill would allow state-licensed optometrists or ophthalmologists to conduct vision exams, via telemedicine. The bill also allows for the renewal of contact lens prescriptions electronically for patients who are between 21-50 years old and do not have certain preexisting health conditions. The bill also requires patients to have an in-person eye exam every two years to remain eligible for electronic prescriptions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public safety, a top priority, also took center stage through House Bill 207. Current law allows boating accidents to be reported within 48 hours of the accident, but this bill would close this loophole to ensure that boating accident laws mirror our motor vehicle accident laws. HB 207 increases responsibility placed on the operator of each boat involved in an incident and outlines criminal charges if an operator flees the scene of an accident resulting in death, disappearance or a serious injury that requires medical treatment. Fleeing the scene would be considered a felony and could result in a one-to-five-year prison sentence.
The House also passed the following bills and resolutions this week:
•House Bill 36, which would update requirements for county boards of equalization, duties, review of assessments and appeals by allowing a taxpayer with tangible personal property valued at more than $200,000 to appeal directly to a hearing officer; this bill would also require the local assessment office to include information on the notice of assessment about how these taxpayers can appeal;
•House Bill 80, which would authorize unsworn declarations made outside of U.S. boundaries to have the same effect as sworn declarations under certain circumstances; this legislation specifies that knowingly making a false statement in an unsworn declaration would be considered perjury;
•House Bill 95, which would amend income tax definitions to include provisions of the federal Inflation Reduction Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act; this bill would allow defined contribution plans to provide participants with an option to receive matching contributions on a Roth basis, a one-time election for a qualified charitable distribution to a split-interest entity and an increase to the IRA charitable distribution limit, as well as cost recovery for green energy properties;
•House Bill 121, which would add definitions for “wakeboarding” and “wakesurfing” to Georgia law, require life vests and place restrictions on these recreational sports at night and in smaller bodies of water to ensure safety and protect personal property;
•House Bill 138, which would amend property tax exemptions by updating a homestead exemption for counties with populations between 23,500 and 23,675 on the 2010 U.S. Census to counties with populations between 25,400 and 25,500 on the 2020 U.S. Census;
•House Bill 142, which would allow colleges and universities to enter into agreements for shared unified police forces; this legislation would specifically benefit the Atlanta University Center Consortium, known as the oldest and largest contiguous consortium of HBCUs in the country;
•House Bill 165, which would exempt the Georgia Department of Natural Resources from public record disclosures that reveal the location or character information of a historic resource that could lead to harm or theft of the historic resource;
•House Bill 186, which would update Georgia Code to utilize the “petition for review” appellate procedure instead of the “certiorari” process when appealing from a lower judicatory to a superior or state court; this legislation would apply to any government body exercising judicial or quasi-judicial authority;
•House Bill 221, which would require rates, rating plans, rating systems or underwriting rules to be effective 60 days after filing a personal motor vehicle insurance claim if the policy’s limit is above the mandatory minimum; this effective date could be shortened by the state’s insurance commissioner, or the insurer could specify a later date;
•House Bill 222, which would clarify that property insurance service contracts could only be sold or offered to consumers; this bill would specifically extend the probationary insurance license period from 12 to 24 months and allow consumers to reapply between one and five years after denial;
•House Bill 242, which would reinstate the additional penalty for a traffic violation under Joshua’s Law, the teen learner’s permit law, at three percent of the original fine;
•House Bill 243, which would add an eighth superior court judge in the Coweta Judicial Circuit; this eighth judge would first be appointed for a year and a half, and a nonpartisan successor would be elected in 2024;
•House Bill 279, which would provide an insurance premium discount or reduction for a home or commercial property that is built to fortified standards to better resist catastrophic wind events, such as hurricanes or tornadoes;
•House Bill 280, which would provide exclusions to unfair trade practices and unlawful inducements to allow insurance companies to supply products to policyholders that incentivize behavior changes that could improve their health;
•House Bill 285, which would allow the Employees’ Retirement System of Georgia to increase the percentage of assets in alternative investments from five percent to 10 percent;
•House Bill 294, which would clarify the rights and responsibilities of entities involved in the liquidation of reinsurance companies and allow the succeeding entity or the Georgia Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association to continue the contract; this bill also includes instructions for arbitration, handling unpaid premiums and the notification of affected policyholders
•House Bill 315, which would allow the state’s insurance commissioner to apply rules and regulations regarding cost-sharing requirements for diagnostic and supplemental breast screenings based on guidelines established by professional medical associations;
•House Bill 317, which would allow the Employees’ Retirement System of Georgia members to designate licensed funeral service providers as beneficiaries to pay funeral costs;
•House Bill 319, which would abolish the Georgia Higher Education Assistance Corporation and transfer any obligations, liabilities or assets to the Georgia Student Finance Authority;
•House Resolution 66, which would ratify executive orders to suspend the collection of motor fuel and diesel fuel taxes issued by the governor between May 26, 2022 to January 10, 2023;
•As always, if you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me anytime. Please be on the lookout for my weekly updates for the remainder of the legislative session. My priority is to ensure I am representing our district views appropriately and the only way to do so is by hearing directly from you. Thank you for allowing me the honor and pleasure of serving our home under the Gold Dome. May God bless you and yours and may he continue to bless our district and the great state of Georgia.
Chris Erwin serves Georgia House District 32, which includes Banks County.
