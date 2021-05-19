Rep. Chris Erwin and Sen. Bo Hatchett gave an update on the recent legislative session at the May breakfast meeting of the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB.
Erwin said the budget was cut 10 percent, stating, “We’re not a state that goes into debt. We have a balanced budget.”
As for education, Erwin said he voted against legislation, which passed, on “needs scholarships.” He said he voted against this because school vouchers are already in place in the state.
Sen. Hatchett spoke on SB 202 on election integrity which requires identification in order to vote. “This is a voter confidence bill that, hopefully, we can get people back out to vote,” he said.
Sen. Hatchett also spoke on the legislative delegation from this area, “We have a good delegation with the same values and care about Northeast Georgia. I’m looking forward to continue working for you.”
Charlie Barrett, a representative from U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde’s office, also spoke at the breakfast meeting. Issues he spoke on included Border security, the Second Amendment and Broadband expansion.
