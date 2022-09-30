LEOPARD BAND MEMBERS

Leopard Marching Band members shown are: (front row, L-R) Callie Brown, Daniel Rowley, Joseph Ferguson, Bryan Patterson, Kylie Bergmann and Lola Barker; and (back row, L-R) Madison Holcombe, Alex Anderson, Sekani Tory, Logan Roach and Jayda Holcombe.

The Marching Leopard Band went to its first marching competition of the season Saturday, September 24, as East Jackson High School hosted the Georgia Contest of Champions. Banks County placed third in Class A (Up to 40 winds).

Each unit earned a “rating” compared to the other bands in their class for class placements. Class A, AA, and AAA are the Silver Division, and AAAA and up is the Blue division. These rating then determined their placements in each division.

