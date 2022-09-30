The Marching Leopard Band went to its first marching competition of the season Saturday, September 24, as East Jackson High School hosted the Georgia Contest of Champions. Banks County placed third in Class A (Up to 40 winds).
Each unit earned a “rating” compared to the other bands in their class for class placements. Class A, AA, and AAA are the Silver Division, and AAAA and up is the Blue division. These rating then determined their placements in each division.
Scoring is measured by 85-100 for an “I” rating and 70-84 for a “II” rating, and 55-69 for a “III” rating.
Banks County received the following:
•Drum Major: I rating (score of 91.5), 1st place in Class A and 2nd place in the Division.
•Auxiliaries: I rating (score of 85.5), 2nd place in Class A and 2nd place in the Division.
•Percussion: II rating (score of 80.0), 2nd place in Class A and 3rd place in the Division.
•Band: II rating (scores of 93.5, 90.5, 85, 80.5, 83, and 71, average score of 83.9), 2nd place in Class A and 3rd place in the Division.
Banks Director John Congdon stated that although the program has some “things to work on,” he is proud of the program. “It was not a bad start,” he added.
The Leopard Band will travel to Carrollton on October 1 for the “Super Bowl of Champions” at Central Carroll High School, where 21 bands compete. They will also travel to Flowery Branch High School on October 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.