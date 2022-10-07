The Leopard Marching Band made an appearance in the Super Bowl of Sound Marching Competition in Carrollton on Oct. 1, placing fourth in Class A for bands with up to 40 wind players.
Scoring for the bands in the competition were based on a rating system given to the different units of an ensemble and compared with other bands in their class to receive class placements.
Scores are measured between 85-100 for an “I” rating, 70-84 for an “II” rating, and 55-69 for an “III” rating.
●Drum Major, Callie Brown: I rating and second place in Class A
●Color Guard: II rating and third place in Class A
●Dance Team: I rating and first place in Class A
●Percussion: I rating and third place in Class A
●Band: II rating and placed fourth in Class A
“I felt very anxious and concerned going into it,” Band Director Jon Congdon admitted. “We knew that the panel of judges was going to be tough. But I feel that the band really stepped up and performed well.”
Congdon also expressed pride for his students, who stepped up to the challenge on Saturday after facing some complications.
“The judges only see us once, but as a teacher, you see the students go through the ebbs and flow of the season and to know what we had stacked up against us Saturday, I really was very proud of them,” Congdon continued. “We did have some holes in the marching drill and I’m sure that counted against us, but musically and choreography-wise, it was one of our best performances in regards to pride and the energy level that was shown. I feel as a teacher and director, that is the most important thing: to show improvement and the will to want to do well and to do their best.”
The Leopard Marching Band will be heading to Flowery Branch High School on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the Branch Classic Marching Band Competition, where 22 bands will be competing, four of which will be going against Banks County in Class A.
