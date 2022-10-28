The Leopard Marching Band competed in the Branch Classic Marching Competition in Flowery Branch on Saturday with their performance of “Ritual,” placing third in Class A for bands with up to 40 wind players.
Scoring for the bands in the competition are based on a rating system given to the different units of an ensemble and compared with other bands in their class to receive class placements.
Scores are measured between 85-100 for an “I” rating, 70-84 for an “II” rating, and 55-69 for an “III” rating.
●Color Guard: Excellent Rating (II) and fifth place in Class A
●Dance Team: Superior Rating (I) and second place in Class A
●Percussion: Excellent Rating (II) and first place in Class A
●Band: Excellent Rating (II) and third place in Class A
“Performing after a week off for Fall Break is always tough,” Band Director Jon Congdon said following their performance. “It’s tough after a break to get back to the level that they are capable of doing. But did they do the best that they could? Yes, in many cases, I think they did.”
The Branch Classic concludes the competition season for the Leopard Marching Band, and despite the bumps in the road along the way, Congdon conveyed his pride in the band’s hard work.
“We had to reset and rebuild after graduating 18 seniors last year, but despite that, I think they did a wonderful job,” Congdon said. “The students worked hard and had fun together and I think that goes a long way.”
