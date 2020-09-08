The Lady Leopards competed in the Hog Mountain Invitational Tournament on Sept. 28-29 and finished with 2 wins and 2 losses.
The Leopards began the weekend with a big against the Hurricanes. In the Leopards vs. Monroe Area Hurricanes game, it was a win in a 8-3 finish.
Jodie Hood scored in the first inning with a ground out. The Leopard’s put up more four runs in the second inning. Katie Gooch, Lindsey Crawford, Kylee Brooks, and Jacy Ayers each drove in runs.
Ayers was the starting pitcher for the Leopards. She only gave up three runs on three hits over six innings, and struck out six.
The Leopard’s had a total of 12 hits in the game. Jacy Ayers, Kylle Brooks, Madi Cronic, and Jodie Hood all had multiple hits for Leopard’s. Ayers went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Leopard’s in hits.
Leopards vs Chapel Hill Loss 11-3
The Leopards watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 11-3 loss to the Chapel Hill Panthers Varsity on Friday.
The Leopards notched three runs in the fifth inning, led by Jodie Hood, Shelby Speed and Kellen Jones, all driving in runs in the inning.
The Chapel Hill Panthers Varsity scored five runs in the second inning. Lindsey Crawford started the game for Leopards and struck out four.
The Leopards had eight hits in the game. Kylee Brooks and Lindsey Crawford had two hits each in the game.
Leopards vs Georgia Military Win 6-2
The Leopards blasted five runs in the fourth inning by an RBI single by Shelby Speed.
Jacy Ayers led things off in the pitcher's circle for the Leopards. She gave up two runs on three hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
Lindsey Crawford, Kylee Brooks, Laken Brown, Madi Cronic, Ayers and Speed all contributed one hit.
The Leopards played perfect defense with no errors. Hannah Johnson led the team with four putouts on defense.
Leopards vs Franklin County Lions Loss 9-3
Madi Cronic singled on the first pitch of the at bat in the first inning, scoring one run. Franklin County tied things up with a sac fly and put up five more runs in the fourth inning.
Lindsey Crawford was in the circle for Leopards. The Leopards had seven hits in the game. Jacy Ayers, Alexus Humphries, and Madi Cronic each had 2 hits for the Leopards.
Leopards vs. Jefferson Dragons Loss 9-3
Jacy Ayers led things off on the rubber for the Leopards. She allowed six hits and two earned over seven innings, striking out eight.
Madi Cronic, Lindsey Crawford, Shelby Speed, Jacy Ayers, and Alexus Humphries each collected one hit to lead the Leopards.
Jefferson won 9-3.
