Friday night, the Leopard stadium was filled with parents, teachers, students, and friends to celebrate Banks County’s 43 seniors. Senior football players, cheerleaders, band, and color guard members were honored before the region matchup against Elbert County.
It was a close game but the final score was 20-18 with a win for Elbert County.
The intensity of the atmosphere matched the Leopards on the field as they quickly got on the scoreboard. From the opening kickoff, the seniors took control on offense. Kellon Walley returned the kickoff 38 yards setting perfect field position for the Leopards. Senior Bowen Roberts went big on play one with a 40-yard pass completed to Caine Griffith down the middle of the field. Two plays later, Cade Herrin capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Banks County halted Elbert’s first offensive possession causing a turnover on downs. Banks took over on their second offensive possession. The Leopards burned eight minutes off the clock on a 13 play drive, which resulted in a 19 yard completed a pass to Walley for a touchdown.
For the Leopards, these two touchdowns were the only ones scored until late in the 4th. It then became Elbert’s turn to gain momentum.
The Leopard defense fought hard to stop the Blue Devils, but the Devils matched the Leopards on the scoreboard with two answered touchdowns of their own.
One extra point was the difference between the two for most of the first half, as the score was 13-12.
The Elbert County Blue Devils scored their final touchdown with 4 seconds remaining in the first half.
Coach Reid and his staff made critical adjustments during halftime, and the Leopards played exceptionally well on defense in the second half.
Both teams played great defense throughout the game, as neither could capitalize on any mistakes during the half.
The defensive line’s pressure on Elbert’s quarterback was also a key element to holding Elbert to just 20 points.
Walley, Herrin, and Andrew Shockley were key players on defense. Shockley had one interception and stopped two long runs, which would have resulted in touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Multiple passes were broken up by all three players during the second half.
Issiah Storm and Robert Walker were instrumental in holding the line of scrimmage.
Cam Cooper got in on the action with several tackles for loss.
Near the three-minute mark in the 4th quarter, Elbert was once again forced to punt. Elbert punted from their own 45-yard line, Shockley received the ball on the 18-yard line. With a wall of Leopard blockers, Shockley returned the punt 70 yards for a touchdown.
The Leopards tried a two-point conversion in an attempt to tie the ballgame but were unsuccessful.
The final score was 20-18.
Elbert earned the runner-up spot for 8AA, with Rabun as #1. Union finished as 3rd, followed by Banks in 4th.
The Leopards will travel to play #1 South Atlanta at Lakewood Stadium this Friday, November 12, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be available through digital purchase only.
