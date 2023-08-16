When was the last time you heard the word Gobsmacked? I found a profound need for just that word when listening to one of last night’s news stories about gun manufacturer Wee1 Tactical’s new product – JR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle, a smaller and lighter version of the AR-15. Their ad shows a noticeably young child appearing to be firing this weapon.
What are we becoming? This is not a toy gun for kids to play with. It shoots real bullets.
As described by the manufacturer, the JR-15 is a .22 Long Rifle that functions like a modern sporting rifle.
It adds that its small size, lightweight rugged polymer construction, and ergonomics are geared towards ‘smaller enthusiasts.’
The weapon is around 20 per cent smaller than a full-sized AR-15, but “operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Gobsmacked! I hope I’m not the only one.
