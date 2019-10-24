Dear Editor,
My congratulations to Tim Harper on being awarded the Stetson F. Bennett Award recently. If there was any county employee that deserved this award it was Mr. Harper. I have dealt with Mr. Harper and his office on two occasions and was very impressed by the courteous service given to me. Mr. Harper, you’re a credit to the county.
Sincerely,
John W. Rieken
Banks County Resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.