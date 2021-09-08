Dear Editor: COVID-19 cases are rising dangerously. People, including young adults and children, are getting very sick and some are dying. Our health care workers are stressed to a breaking point. Our hospitals are reaching capacity to help those sick. Other hospital surgeries and procedures to the rest of the population are being postponed or canceled altogether. We are at a crisis point.
A common sense way to help with this deadly spread is to wear a mask. It is a no-brainer that covering one’s mouth and nose helps to prevent germs from spreading. When I wear a mask not only am I protecting myself, but I am protecting all those with whom I come into contact. I am being a good citizen of our community.
I would like to ask our board of commissioners to show their concern for all Banks County citizens by wearing masks at BOC meetings. All our leaders have an opportunity to “lead by example” and by doing so possibly save lives.
Sincerely,
Elaine Gerke
Maysville
