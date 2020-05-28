Dear Editor: Are you feeling weary of this way of living like I am? I really miss my Silver Sneaker classes and that flexibility and aerobic exercise that knocks back my aging issues. I miss seeing those people. I like zooming my church worship and Sunday school classes, but the sound on zoom is nothing like hearing music in person, not like joining in with hymns, or the in-person passing the Peace.
I miss getting together with book club, trips to the library for the latest book in that mystery series. I miss planning trips, and yes, attending memorial services for friends who have died.
I feel sure we are all growing impatient to have back our lives. Yet we know, if we believe the Doctors, that we need to continue to physically distance, wear masks, and only make necessary trips out. And I do believe them. I trust them because this is what they are trained to do, and they have no reasons to rush things since they care about our health.
So I will find ways to manage my boredom. I will think of positive ways to keep in touch with friends and family, do some yoga stretches at home, take walks, perhaps in a park where I can keep my six feet of distance. And I will stay in touch by phone, text or email with others who live alone, and with people whom I care about.
I will avoid arguing with those who think this is a hoax. I will ignore calls to go back to normal too soon. I will understand there are people who have little choice, who are a day away from eviction, who are hungry. I will do what I can to contribute to the NE Georgia Food Bank.
I will find things to be grateful for and will keep hope alive. And I will vote for candidates who believe the scientists and doctors.
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
