Dear Editor, I'm glad I still receive the Banks County News here at my new home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Especially as I pulled it out of my apartment mailbox yesterday with the headline state champions, as immediately knew it was the softball team. It brought back memories of a trip I took a few years ago when I journeyed to Elberton where they won the regional championship, and, now this year, the state championship, which makes me homesick for Homer and Banks County.
I did enjoy my three years there as pastor of the Presbyterian church on Historic Homer Highway and the congregation was very generous to me with their farewell, but, all of my kids and grandkids are "out west," and, so I am know entering into the next chapter of my life, but I send back my congratulations to the team, as well as my love to such a wonderful congregation and community.
May God continue to bless you all.
Sincerely,
Preacher Mark Tjepkema
Las Vegas, Nevada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.