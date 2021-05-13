Dear Editor:
The Baldwin Police Department isn't down just three officers it's really four. One is going to the Cornelia Police Department. The city council is more worried about community cleanup and building or their retreat than their officers.
One officer actually admitted to doing things wrong just to see how much they could get away with. Mishandling evidence of a rape and child molestation case but the chief wasn't allowed to discipline the officer because of the mayor and city council, instead another officer was held accountable. How is an officer allowed to do things like this and nothing be done yet we the people are expected to take them at their word during court? How does a victim get justice when the evidence is mishandled?
The city council and the mayor are not worried about the citizens of Baldwin from crime they are more worried about fining them if they don't have their yards up to par. Or how they can make more money from them, like their retreat and spending tax payers money.
There is only one officer who is bad out of all them but nobody looks at who's stopping the good ones from doing their job right.
OK, so they paid $10,000 for an adviser but they aren't actually listening to them or anyone, so back when they hired the other chief and his statement about deep-rooted habits it's all in the one's who nobody questions. They supposedly have a acting chief coming in Monday but they won't say who, and I pray it isn't the one who mishandled evidence, but if the police department only has five officers and four are leaving what happens to GCIC then? They can't work without a chief but I'm sure they won't tolerate just anything. That's where most of the money for the police department or any extra actually comes from.
Sincerely,
Bob Long
