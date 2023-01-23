Dear Editor,
I read with pleasure at the first edition of the 2023 Banks County News. I especially appreciated reading about the Lula Ladies and your giving them the recognition they deserve. They are an inspiration! I did, however, find troubling the paper giving former president Donald Trump’s visit the “News Story of the Year.” This once again gives media coverage to a president who is under investigation for a number of crimes and who, despite no evidence, continues to perpetuate the lie that his presidential loss was “stolen.” In addition, your quoting in this article his reference to Democrats as “socialists and communists” gives legitimacy to his lie and unfairly characterizes those citizens of our county and state who consider themselves Democrats and are working for the betterment of our country.
