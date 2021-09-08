Dear Editor, I understand, Mr. David Wade of Homer's frustration because I too am a senior citizen. Let's look at how we might make a difference.
First and foremost, the Banks County School System is in desperate need of improvement, so I hope they use our money wisely . Because, Mr. Wade, if we fail to educate a child, then we, as a society, have failed that person for the rest of their lives. In America, you better know how to make a living.
Let's talk Homer, I'm gonna share a personal experience about my mom. Mom lived in the city limits of Loganville for 40+ years. She's been dead 15 years. Her home was very small on a small lot; wasn't appraised for much. But Loganville has optional zoning for seniors, residential or commercial. When Mom decided she wanted to sell, I put it on the market as commercial zoning. That tiny little property sold for $423,000. Mom did well.
Now, quit letting the same group of people run things, they do what's best for themselves. Everyone's related either by blood or marriage. STOP voting them into office. I'd rather have no one than the same ones.
Citizens can do better.
Thanks,
Brenda Morris-Chatham
