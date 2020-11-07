Dear Editor,
With regard to the Tax Abatement request by Banks County Golf LLC mentioned in Wednesday's paper. I cannot think of any legitimate reason why that should even be considered. Seriously!
Thanks to Angela Gary for reporting on that ridiculous request.
Sincerely,
Tom Lord,
Alto
