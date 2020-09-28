Dear Editor:
This is a response to a recent letter to the editor encouraging us to vote “democrat” on November 3 that talked about the writer being a hunter, a Southern Baptist etc. as if those attributes make the writer credible as to his urging the rest of us to vote they way he wants.
It seems to me that all his “bona fides” he deliberately uses to persuade us to vote “democrat” rather cleverly avoid some of the real issues. I am a staunch Christian conservative independent, never having belonged to of given money to any party. Rather than merely saying vote for a party as this writer did, I vote for individuals but also noting what values they agree with in terms of their party affiliation.
If anyone is willing to do so (and very few Americans can be bothered to actually research what is happening to our nation) you can easily see what the “democrats” are supporting now. Here is the party platform: https://www.demconvention.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-07-31-Democratic-Party-Platform-For-Distribution.pdf
If you take time to review it you will see that among other things, the party supports abortion on an industrial scale and there are democrat-run states and politicians that now advocate “abortion” even AFTER a baby is born alive—-which means infanticide! Furthermore, the platform advocates all manner of sexual perversion under the guise of “tolerance” and “inclusion.” Finally, as is evident in the streets of many democrat-run cities today, the rule of law has given way to identity politics that, as clearly shown in the Black Lives Matter website (that was recently scrubbed to remove even more radical goals) that “racial” issues are being crassly used as a cover for marxism and perversion where the goals of the group are to destroy our Constitutional Republic and the traditional family.
Note how few, if ANY, democrat politicians have actually rejected these groups and the violence they are causing.
As I said, I vote for individuals rather than parties. This means I evaluate each candidate against the other based on their policies and those of their parties. I do not use personality or personal appearance as factors. As a result, even though as a native Georgian and I hope a traditional Southern gentleman and 33 year Marine combat veteran I have nothing in common with President Trump in terms of his wealth and lifestyle, I will nevertheless vote for him as the better (not perfect) choice when compared to Biden (and given his health, the real candidate is Kampala Harris!).
That is the way our system works—at the end of the day, we must choose between 2 very flawed human beings—there will never be a perfect candidate and far too many Americans have grown lazy and merely vote according to the way the media tells them to, which is too often based on emotional or superficial things like looks or tweets instead of what the person actually has done or has agreed with due to the party platform.
Sincerley,
Col. James Shi
U.S.M.C., Retired
Alto
