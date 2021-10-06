Dear Editor: I just want to give praise and thanks to our holy, loving God for the COVID vaccine. I have family who refuse to get the shot and some say they are going to trust God to keep them safe. Bu I just want to tell them this COVID vaccine is from the Lord. He has given us a brain to use for the good of all humankind. So doctors and scientists have come up with the COVID vaccine.
Please trust God that he has provided the vaccine to keep us safe. I've always felt that everything the Lord has done is for us. Through the whole Bible, from beginning to end, story for story. Please trust the Lord and trust his gift, the COVID vaccine. All glory and praise be to Him.
Sincerely,
Bonnie Faulkner
Homer
