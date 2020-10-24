Dear Editor:
I have requested an application for a ballot three times and received nothing.
According to Ms. Phagan, each time I requested an application for a ballot, she mailed one to me. I feel quite sure that she did so. Hence, if Ms. Phagan indeed mailed three applications and I did not receive them, the problem must be the postal service. If by chance this is another raw Dejoy joke, I am not amused. This matter has continued for almost a month.
Sincerely,
S. J. Hardman
Banks County, Georgia
