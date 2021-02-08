Dear Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to Piedmont Judicial Circuit Public Defender Donna A. Seagraves on her reappointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a member of the Georgia Public Defender Council.
All residents of Georgia will benefit from Ms. Seagraves’ service on the council, whose mission to ensure that legal representation to indigent criminal defendants is provided consistently with constitutional mandates to achieve justice.
By accepting this appointment, Ms. Seagraves demonstrates her continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish her well as she continues in this capacity of statewide leadership.
Sincerely,
Dawn M. Jones
President, State Bar of Georgia
