Dear Editor,
Too often, the leader at the top gets blamed for things going poorly whether or not they caused the problem. Likewise, they may not get credit for good results from actions they took.
A case in point: our current president has advanced programs to attract stateside businesses to keep their production within the USA rather than going elsewhere for cheaper labor. Not only are we asked to buy USA products but to employ USA workers. This has resulted in 67,000 more workers than in February 2020 (Chad Moutray, National Association of Manufacturers.). This has come about because during the pandemic the supply chain crisis woke up all of us to see that this was made worse by the need to export/inport manufactured goods to bring them to market.
The result of this change has been an average increase in the net worth of US households. Jobs are available. People are purchasing goods at greater rates than before. Yes, we have all seen those price jumps in gas and everything from groceries to restaurant meals. Much of the cause has to do with the Ukraine War, climate change eﬀects around the world, and migration of displaced people. Yet partisan politics puts the blame on the leaders they oppose.
On the other hand, cutting taxes without a sure way to fund cost of government programs we depend on (and there are many) can have disastrous results. Our pandemic Public Health crisis was made worse by underfunding that function of government at all levels. Infrastructure problems have only recently gotten help from a bipartisan bill passed by congress but we still have many long-delayed water, sewer, bridge issues that will take time to fix at great cost.
Meanwhile, veterans are not receiving important services. Tax collection lags because of underfunding the IRS.
Let’s vote for people who use common sense rather than self-interest to provide the leadership we need for a civil and thriving society.
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
