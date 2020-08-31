Dear Editor.
The United States Postal Service was part of our early history as a nation and it is the lifeblood of rural communities like ours. I love my Maysville Post Office! One example of its importance is getting the Banks County News in the mail every week. If those who want to privatize the mail service have their way there is a very good chance I would no longer get the paper on a regular basis. Getting it every week in the mail has been great. Having to pay extra for it or drive to town to get it probably means I would not read it as much. This would affect my sense of community as well as threaten the life of our newspaper which already struggles to compete with digital news. I urge everyone to contact our political representatives to insure the survival of the postal service.
Sincerely,
Elaine Gerke
Maysville
