Dear Editor: It's time to turn the page and ask the question: “What do we want for our country, our state our county this year."
Our answers will vary from hopeful to angry, even revengeful ones. We can choose to work together for the things we need, a feeling of community, a more healthy year, jobs and schools back to normal, freedom from fear of Covid-19 and access to the vaccine that will free us. If we continue to dwell on what divides us, we will not succeed in reaching those goals.
We need for truth to win the day, for less reliance on social media to tell us what is true. We need to rely on God-given common sense, on voices that speak of hope and love. So speak kindly to your neighbor, that uncle you disagree with on politics, wear a mask and get your vaccine when you can.
We are still able to keep the constitution intact, to remain as our founders intended, ruled by laws and free elections. That is why this country has remained great.
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
