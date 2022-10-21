Thank you to Selit North America for responding to my email and donating to Mrs. Anna Roberts Donors Choice kindergarten class project at Banks County Primary School!
The children will be able to learn and benefit from all these materials! Your kindness is most appreciated from this Nana's heart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.