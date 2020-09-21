Dear Editor, During this election year, I have examined closely my beliefs and I find that I am in the middle. I am a normal man from Banks County. I drive a Ford and love UGA Football and BBQ. I think we have many more things in common that differences.
I own several guns and hunt. I don’t need an AR 15 to hunt with because they are devastating assault weapons only for the military. No politician will ever be able to take our guns away without changing the constitution. It is just a statement meant to strike fear into people and to encourage anger.
I want clean water and air. If we keep ignoring climate change and brushing aside our environmental laws, how will we fish in polluted waters or hunt around toxic waste dumps? No one wants to breathe foul air. We have lost 68% of the world’s animal populations in the last 50 years. We need to protect our wildlife!
I believe in a strong police force. Defunding to me and many others means less military weaponry like armored cars and more officer training. The USA has one of the shortest police training programs among the industrialized nations. Ours is months compared to years.
I want a strong economy and I believe this will be accomplished by raising the minimum wage which will result in less homelessness, less crime and less welfare. Everyone should be able to feed their families in America. Is anyone out there better off with our current economy? Not unless you are part of the 1 percent. The old saying is true – “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.” Every worker deserves a living wage!
I am a Southern Baptist and have been all my life. I am baptized and I have studied the Bible but I respect others who have different beliefs and don’t hate or ridicule them. We all should ask “What would Jesus do?”
I believe every citizen in the U.S. should be able to go to the doctor or hospital when needed. I am lucky to have decent insurance but most people have poor or no insurance and huge bills with out of pocket costs. Other countries have health care that is not tied to your job. Politicians and Big Pharmaceutical companies run our healthcare industry - all FOR PROFIT.
Is life better now than 4 years ago? Do we have more money or better jobs? Is there a plan for our country’s future?
The answer for me is very clear. I will vote Democratic in this election. The president has made a zero on all the questions which mean so much to me and I would hope mean a lot to you.
Are we really that different? Most Democrats are not radical, and most Republicans are not radical. Radicals just make the most noise. Meet me in the middle and see what we have in common. We are all Americans!
Sincerely,
William Paulk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.