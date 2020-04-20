The Rotary Club of Banks County announced this week that Banks County High School senior Chelsea Lewallen has been awarded the first annual Brother Jim McLendon Rotary Scholarship.
Lewallen, who is planning to attend Truett-McConnel University this fall to study biology and business administration, is working in the long run to become a physician.
The new $1,000 scholarship was created in honor of the late Reverend Jim McLendon who was a charter member of the Banks County Rotary Club and the former pastor of 21 years for the Homer United Methodist Church. The intent of the award is to benefit a student that is working toward a career that helps people in a profound way through ministry or some other related field.
A panel of judges reviewed over 60 applicants and evaluated a variety of factors including grades, SAT/ACT test scores, extra-curricular activities, resume and a two-page essay.
“There were many terrific candidates,” said Mark Valentine, Banks County Rotary President. “Every one of the judges told me that they agonized over their selections because the top tier of candidates was outstanding."
In addition to an academic average that broke the scale (100.57 out of 100), Lewallen has been extremely busy as a two-sport athlete in both golf and girl’s softball. She’s also completed dual-enrollment classes at North Georgia Technical College and Truett-McConnel University. She is a Georgia Merit Scholar, a 2019 Individual State Golf Qualifier, and was named 2017 and 2019 Softball All-Region with multiple ‘Highest Average’ awards.
This announcement coincides with the Banks County Rotary Club’s plans to celebrate Brother Jim McLendon Day on April 25. Due to the nature of the current ‘shelter-in-place’ environment, the Rotarians came up with a way to celebrate safely as members are all planning to plant a tree in his memory on April 25.
Because of his significant impact on the Banks County community, in April of 2019, the Banks County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to proclaim April 25 as Brother Jim McLendon Day in Banks County each year.
The Rotary Club is inviting the entire community to join in on this activity by planting a tree on April 25th. Anyone who participates is encouraged to invite their families and to share their photos to the collection on the Banks County Rotary Club’s Facebook page. Photos can be posted directly to the page or emailed to BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com.
Legacy Landscaping, a business in Banks County, will be offering a 10 percent discount on trees purchased in Brother Jim’s honor. They have a variety of cherry, dogwoods and maples available in sizes of approximately 4-5 ft. tall and 7-8 ft. tall.
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org. The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 28 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary.
