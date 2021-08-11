I was speechless when I received the call last week. I got the news that a beloved boss and dear friend went home to be with the Lord.
As I thought about my years with Dr. Martha Rogers at Brenau University, I smiled and even chuckled at some of the experiences we shared. She taught me how to honor God in the workplace, but I came away from that job knowing how to treat others as well.
She took a chance on me. I had the degree for the job, but my experience wasn’t quite up to par. Although Scripture tells us, when God calls us to it, He will bring us through it. Scripture also tells us that He will use the weak to confound the wise. God had a plan for me to meet this lady full of poise and southern charm, and He knew I would walk away from that position, a better, more seasoned employee, and a much better person.
For several days, I sat and thought about Martha. I tidied up the house, and I thought about Martha. I talked to my former colleagues and we all agree that she made the world a better place. During this time, one verse came to my mind over and over again.
It’s Micah 6:8 which says, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
I believe this is a good lesson for all of us. One day our race will be over, but in the meantime, let us show people kindness and let others know that we stand for what is right. Let everyone see that God is a priority in our lives. Martha didn’t have to tell me those things, she led by example, and I am proud that I’ve been touched by her legacy.
If we act justly, we have a sense of right and wrong, and it is our desire to walk in His ways. Also, we walk responsibly before God. Scriptures will be our moral compass, and we know the price He paid for our sins. So let us honor God will our lives just like Martha did.
Mercy was a characteristic that Martha exhibited on so many levels. It’s defined as an act of kindness and compassion. Matthew 5:7. Jesus says, “Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.” Martha led by example. She was kind and she allowed us to show many acts of kindness to others on the job. We celebrated people in success and we helped people when trouble came their way. She helped us to be a united force to show compassion in many people.
Finally, Martha walked in humility all the days of her life. She wasn’t about getting all the praise in a job well done; it was always a team effort and her success was always our success. With a powerful position as vice president, she was always approachable; she always rolled up her sleeves to get the job done. She treated everyone with respect, and I’m confident that she loved each one of us. I know we loved her too!
I was reminded of many lessons that I learned while working with one of the greatest women I’d ever known. First, don’t take people for granted. Some seasons are short and others are long, but live every day to the fullest. God has us in a place and a position for a reason. While we enjoy these relationships, let we also be reminded that we make an impact on others as well. Finally, let’s be thankful for the people who come along to make our lives better forever. When I woke up each morning to go to my job at Brenau, it didn’t seem like work because I worked with people who treated me right, respected me, and called me friend. For these things, I am truly thankful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.