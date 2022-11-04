I would love to hear from my Mama who now resides in heaven. I’ve thought about her a lot lately, and I’ve been looking into God’s Word. I am completely convinced; I know what she would say to me.
My dearest daughter,
I am writing to you today to encourage you to finish the course you have been on for so many years. From the moment I arrived, I knew immediately that God’s Word is true. He created a perfect place for His children, and of course, we know there is more to come when the Lord comes to earth to bring His children home.
I want you to know that when I crossed over to the other side, I wasn’t alone. Jesus was there to comfort me and He ushered me right into the presence of God. I immediately heard the angels singing, “Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord, God Almighty.”
You know how I always loved the beach with the turquoise waters and the powder white sand, I must say Heaven is like nothing we could have imagined just like we read in First Corinthians 2:9. I can attest that, “…. no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.”
The Holy City has walls made of jasper, and the city is made of pure gold, as pure as glass. I have seen every kind of precious stone available, and He is the light. We do not need the sun or moon, for the glory of God gives it light and the Lamb is the lamp. Yes. I want to let you know that Heaven is the most beautiful place.
As you know, Maw Maw and Papa have been here for a while along with Aunt Minnie, Aunt Nella, and Aunt Mae. I must say we were surprised to see Mark come through the pearly gates, but we rejoiced. Then, Eva Mae and Jack joined us recently; I glorify God for the great meeting in the air. The best part of seeing them is God wiped away every tear from their eyes and they are completely healed and the mourning, crying and pain of the old life has passed away.
I am writing to encourage you to finish the race by living for the Lord. Times may get hard, but never forget, He will never leave you or forsake you. One day, Sherry, your life will be over, and you will began living a life in eternity. Right now, God has you on Earth to be a witness for Him. Please do not get sidetracked; don’t focus on things of the world, but know God wants you tell others about Him. It’s not His will that anyone should perish, but His followers need to tell others about Him and tell them now. It is even more important to model a godly life before our family and your friends. You will not go alone. The Holy Spirit will lead and guide you, and at this moment Jesus Christ is sitting at the right hand of the Father making intersession for you.
Jesus is waiting for God to say, “Go get my children.” Of course, no one knows the time, but let leading others to Christ be a priority. Heaven is a beautiful place, but the only way anyone will enter is through the blood of Christ, His grace and forgiveness of our sins.
I love you, my daughter. I cannot wait until we are all reunited, and worshiping the Lord all the days of our lives.
With love,
Mom
