I sat in my living room and a peace flooded my soul when I got a text that my Uncle Jack went home to be with the Lord. I felt a little guilty for feeling so happy for him.
Uncle Jack had a stroke many years ago and had lived with paralysis on one side, and at times it was hard for him to get his words out. He was a pillar of grace when it came to living in victory over his disability. Still, he couldn’t stand in the pulpit and deliver a message or carry on a conversation like he did in the past. Today, I rejoice because he has a new body and he will never know sickness again.
Just a little under two years about Uncle Jack lost his bride of almost 70 years. It is hard to imagine the love of his life being gone, but he held on to the hope that he would see her again in heaven one day.
While he had some good times because his children are the best. One or the other, or maybe all of them, rallied around their dad and kept him busy. It seemed he was always eating a steak, taking a ride to the mountains or spending a few days at the beach. Still, Jack was a very lonely fellow. He went back and forth to his sweetheart’s grave to check and be sure she had a vase of beautiful flowers; he’d sit a spell at times and reminisce about the best years of his life. I praise the Lord today because Jack and Eva Mae have been reunited in heaven. He will never be lonely again.
Definitely the greatest reason I can rejoice is that Jack knew Jesus as His personal Savior. It didn’t end there. He accepted the call into pastoral ministry and his flock was vast over the years. He walked with people through the good times as he celebrated their weddings, promotions, and the birth of their children. He also served others who faced sickness, financial problems, and the death of loved ones.
Although I know his greatest joy in ministry was exemplifying the love of Jesus and leading others to the Lord. Yes, He knew if he could lead others to Jesus, he could show them the greatest gift they would ever know. So, I rejoice that Jack has looked into the eyes of his Savior the one he served for more than 70 years.
With Jack’s passing, it has given me a chance to reflect on my life. I want to serve the Lord with my whole heart, and I want to be an influencer for Christ. It has also helped me to realize that no matter what trouble comes my way, God is forever faithful. Finally, I want to hold onto the hope of heaven, and let that guide my thoughts and actions until I meet my Savior face to face.
