It’s not often that I dwell on the end of my life; I have a whole lot I still hope to accomplish. As I sat by the bedside of my aunt Eva Mae, I’ve done a lot of soul searching. I’ve been amazed when she talks to my mom, her parents, and even her son who went on before her. In the next breath she asks me to bring my new granddaughter to see her. Lately I’ve been reminded that life is a vapor, and I live each day to the fullest.
When I think about hanging in the balance of heaven and earth, I want to be sure I know the Lord as my personal Savior. It’s not about works; we are saved by the grace of God through faith in Jesus Christ.
If we are sure of one thing in our entire life, it needs to be a personal relationship with the Lord. While knowing the Lord assures us of a home in heaven, it changes our life on earth as well. John 10:10 tells us the enemy comes to kill, steal, and destroy, but Jesus came to give us abundant life. It’s wonderful to reap the benefits of serving the Lord. We find favor and we prosper with God and man. As Christians we will also have trials and tribulations. James 1:2 says to consider it pure joy when we face trials because the testing of our faith produces perseverance. Second Corinthians 1:4 reminds us that God will comfort us, and we should use our experiences to comfort others. My prayer today is that each of us will be sure we know the Lord as our Savior. Let’s thank Him for the blessings, and rejoice because we do not have to go through the troubles of life alone. He will not leave us or forsake us.
As I reflect on the life my aunt has lived, I think of the countless hours she served the Lord. I hope we realize that when we provide for others, pray for others, and serve others, it is as if we are doing it for the Lord. In Matthew 25:31-46 we read the parable of the sheep and the goats. The Lord explained that he would see the righteous and the unrighteous. When the good man stood before Him, God said, “When I was hungry you fed me; I was thirsty and you gave me a drink; I was a stranger and you invited me in, and you clothed me. I was sick and you looked after me, and when I was in prison you visited me. The righteous man was confused. “Lord when did I do these things for you?” The King will reply, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
There was one day when my aunt seemed to cry a million tears. “I want to be sure all of my family joins me in heaven.” I pray that we will no longer make our family guess and hope that each of us will enter the pearly gates. It is not our job to judge people, but when we know the Lord, we should see a change in our lives; we should exhibit the fruit of the spirit, and serve the Lord with passion. Granted we will not be perfect, but we are forgiven.
As we go about our week, let us be mindful of the Lord Jesus Christ. It’s of upmost importance that we have a personal relationship with Jesus. It’s important that we live intently for the One who gave everything for us, so when we, as individuals, or our friends and family, look back on our lives, may we all agree it was a life well lived.
