As Mother’s Day approaches my prayer is that we will take a moment and reflect on a mother’s love. I was lucky to have my mom for 24 years, and I still miss her so much. I also recognize that God has placed a number of godly women in my life. I think we will all agree, that one of God’s greatest creations is our mothers.
When describing our mothers many terms come to mind. They are selfless, ambitious, hospitable, resourceful, and faithful to God and family. All of these things work together, to show us a mother’s love.
Resourceful-One of my greatest memories of my mother-in-law, Doris King, is the way she could open the panty, put some items together, and make a scrumptious meal. It’s like, “Where in the world did this come from?” Chris says she did this for years. I’m sure money was tight while raising six children and, of course, everyone was looking at her when their stomachs began to growl, and she never disappointed whomever found their way to her table.
Hospitality -A dear friend, Betty Pass, also comes to my mind. While it’s been a while since I thought of the influence she had on me, I know it is powerful. Actually she was a friend’s mother, but Betty and I became fast friends. We would spend many afternoons together, and her home was hospitality at its finest. She seriously opened her home every Saturday night to family and friends. She wasn’t sure who was coming, but she always had a delicious meal prepared for us, but it was fellowship that made us all better people.
Faithful- When it comes to surrendering our lives to the Lord, and walking by faith, Mama Sarah, is the greatest example of faith in my life today. Some people tell us what to do while other people show us. She is like the tree in Psalm 1:1-3. Blessed is the one who does not walk, stand, or sit in the route sinners take, but whose delight is in the Lord, and meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water. The most important lesson she shows me is to trust in the Lord with all my heart. At times, we are not going to understand how or why things happen, but know this. God will come through for us, in HIS timing, which is the perfect time, and He will give us strength and peace throughout the journey.
Ambitious- When I think of all the moms I know, they want their children to have better lives than they had. Some want their children to be academically successful, so they hire a tutor if needed. Some want their children to advance in a sport, so private lessons and travel ball come to mind. Others want to give their children a taste of the old days, where dinner was ready at a certain time, and everyone sat down at the table to eat and fellowship with one another minus the cell phones. Most importantly, their main goal is to be an example of a godly mother before their children.
Selfless— I know some who work on a college degree, so they can better provide for their families. I know others who see the importance of hanging up the hat on their careers, and stay home with their children. I’d say the mantra for most moms I know is, “Whatever it takes!” Mothers sacrifice A LOT every single day, raising up godly children in a top priority.
Even though my mom went to heaven 35 years ago, I still remember her resilience all the days of my life.
She was faithful to take care of our family. We would have a home-cooked meals together most nights then we would jump up and go to the ball field. She was ambitious by speaking life into my future. Often I would hear, “When you do this, or when you do that.” I know that was the Lord speaking to me through a lady I loved so much. She was also selfless. She and my dad did everything together. When my youth group needed a chaperone for a trip to a conference in Memphis and Nashville, she said she would go if we needed her. Bless her heart; missing the love of her life, riding in a hot bus, and dealing with a bunch of teenage girls for a solid week, that was such an offering to us and to the Lord.
This week, my prayer is for the moms who may be barely hanging on; I know God will take care of you. I pray that the moms who burn the midnight oil; may the grace and strength of God be on your life every day. Happy Mother’s Day on May 9 and please know you are loved and appreciated for your great sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.