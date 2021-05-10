Sometimes we need a special person to love us, show us they care, and walk down the road of life with us.
One of the special people in my life is my aunt Rita, and she is celebrating a birthday this week. I’ve been thinking for days on how I could tell her just how special she is to all of my family.
Rita’s role in my life has increased exponentially throughout the years. As a child I remember her sitting in her home with my Maw Maw and Papa, and she was generally reading. She was educated; she was smart, and she had such a heart for her nieces and nephews.
She answered a call to become a teacher and taught Special Education in Hall County for 30 years. As we listened to her talk about the classroom and the joy it brought to her life, it is no surprise that three of her nieces became teachers ourselves.
Rita is the family photographer. She has captured moments in my life when I was three years old, wearing my Easter dress, and sitting on the silver bumper of my dad’s VW Bug. She’s given me pictures of mom and me, with Zach, just after he was born. Thanks to her I have pictures I would have never have seen otherwise. In fact, every time we have a birthday, she’s always designing her cards with our favorite photos from the past and the present. Those cards will always be her greatest gift to me.
She takes the cake when it comes to her thoughtfulness. I love the fact that she is kind and caring to me, but it makes my heart full to see her love for my grandbabies. Nate and Rylee actually have deemed her as, “Cha-Cha-Cha.” Long story short; Nate and I were sending her a video to wish her a happy birthday, and that’s how he referred to her in that video.
Generally, Rita and I stay in contact on a daily basis. Sometimes the days get away from us, but one of us will be texting before the week ends. I love her encouragement; she looks at all situations with the glass half full. She is one of the first people I reach out to when I need prayer or have a difficult situation.
Rita carries on traditions that started with my grandmothers. Maw Maw Langford always said, “I love you a bushel and a peck.” You guessed it. Many times our conversations end that way. My Maw Maw Thompson always wanted to know where I was going and when I got home. Every day I came home from college, she was on the phone. I’m sure she was worried about me going to Atlanta, but I couldn’t understand it until I had my precious grands. I miss hearing her voice on the phone, but the Lord has blessed me in another way. When we are on one of many trips to South Georgia, you know we always let her know when we arrive. Sometimes I send her a crazy photo of me and the kids, and sometimes I just text her in the middle of the chaos saying, “We are here.”
As we celebrate Rita this week, I just want to thank the Lord for blessing me with such a special aunt and a dear friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.