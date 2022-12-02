Sometimes God puts people in our lives forever; at other times we get to know them for a season. That's the case for a young fellow I met about 15 years ago. He was a man with many titles: son, husband, father, and friend, to name a few.

I remember the first time I saw him so very well. He came to church with his mom that day. Granted, I was excited to meet him because his mom had come to mean so much to me. I should not even get started on Barbara Massey because a million thoughts come into my mind. She's one of those folks who is the same no matter where you see her or how long it has been. She's also one of those folks who could squeeze blood out of a turnip. I mean that in the kindest way. When we had a fundraiser going on, I promise you she could get any and everyone to donate with a smile.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.