Sometimes God puts people in our lives forever; at other times we get to know them for a season. That's the case for a young fellow I met about 15 years ago. He was a man with many titles: son, husband, father, and friend, to name a few.
I remember the first time I saw him so very well. He came to church with his mom that day. Granted, I was excited to meet him because his mom had come to mean so much to me. I should not even get started on Barbara Massey because a million thoughts come into my mind. She's one of those folks who is the same no matter where you see her or how long it has been. She's also one of those folks who could squeeze blood out of a turnip. I mean that in the kindest way. When we had a fundraiser going on, I promise you she could get any and everyone to donate with a smile.
She has an electric personality and we all wanted to spend time with her. I also remember how much she helped me when my car or even Chris's car broke down. She has taken me to work, and she has picked me up. I don't know many people like that in this busy world in which we live. Without a doubt, she is one of the reasons Tony Massey turned out to be the man who would give a person his last dollar or the shirt off his back. He's the one with a whole bunch of friends; he is the one who everyone loves.
Tony left this world too early, according to our standards. At 49, we think we would have many miles to go, but God always has a plan, and God's plan was to let Brother Tony come on home. He'd suffered long enough, and it was time for complete healing and time to run those streets of gold.
Back to our first encounter. He walked into church with a smile that spoke volumes. I believe that had to do with fact he had his sweet daughter in tow and not to mention a couple of pans filled with lasagna that wafted through the church fellowship hall as we finished our Sunday School lesson. That's the day we all came to realize he was a chef! I'm not sure why he didn't use that talent in a gourmet restaurant in the city, but he chose the open roads. There was just something about getting behind that 18-wheeler that Tony loved. Still, Tony has long been known for his delicious BBQ and so many other delightful dishes.
Although, he was more than a chef. He was a child of the King. Chris and I sat right behind Barbara and her son on many Sunday mornings, and at times I'd see those tears flowing down his face as he listened to many songs, but the one I remember best is called, "He Knows My Name." Without a doubt, the Lord knew Tony's name and his name was definitely in the Lamb's Book of Life.
As the years went on, we didn't see the Massey family like we used to, but I'd often see him pour his heart out in a song over social media. So, let's add that to his titles. He was not only a singer and guitar player, but he was also a writer. Yes, at times, he'd sing songs written by others, but at times he poured his heart onto a page. And shared it with one's lucky enough to listen.
These days it seems like our greatest memories are found in our hearts, our minds and our photographs. As I watched them flow across the screen at the memorial, I thought, "now that was a life well-lived." He loved his work; he loved his children and his grandchildren, and he loved the Lord. Yet, I was surprised to read some of Tony's words written by him in 2012. I'm sure we've all had thoughts such as these, but Tony put life into perspective as he penned these thoughts.
"I've lost so many people who were close to me. Have you thought about the last thing you've said to someone?.........If you love someone let them know; don't take life for granted. What's here today may be gone tomorrow..........."
Brother Tony, I could not have said it better myself. You lived a good life and you have made it home!!
