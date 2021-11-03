We had just arrived to our home with our grandchildren, Nate and Rylee, when we experienced a 9-1-1 with our electricity. When the power didn’t come back on in a few seconds, Paw Paw Chris came to the rescue.
While I can entertain Nate and Rylee fairly well, the ball was in Chris’s court in an emergency such as this. Honestly, he thrives in these situations. Almost immediately, Chris had three battery operated lanterns, a spot light, and some sort of switch that seemed bright as the sun. So, we were back in business. He had lights for each of us to hold, and there was a sense of security in that.
Next, we had to decide what to do for supper. In just a few minutes, we headed out to the fire pit and started piling wood in a teepee like fashion. Then the four of us began to stack sticks and limbs for kindling. Wala!! We had a beautiful fire blazing in the night sky. I’ve learned a fire can serve many purposes. First, it can occupy us as we work together to make it stay lit and grow in size. A fire also knocks off the chill in the air, and last but not least, a fire can become a stove and cook up a magnificent meal. Keep in mind; we were roasting hot dogs, and eating potato chips straight out of the bag, but everyone loved it!
A little later, we found ourselves back in the house and guess what? Still, no electricity. So, what’s next Paw Paw?? He began to set up camp on our back porch and everyone followed his lead. With our lights in tow, each of us claimed a lounge chair and began to pile our covers and pillows down to make our beds. Did we ever plan to sleep on the porch? Probably not, but the kids, both big and small, had a blast putting this make shift camp ground together. We all had lights. We all had a bed with plenty of covers. The one thing we didn’t have was electricity.
We had to scratch the 'Paw Patrol' movie, and it was difficult to read from a book; thankfully we had plenty of stories packed in our heads. Some began with, “Once upon a time,” You know the fairy tales we learned as kids. While others started with…… “When your dad was little just like you……….” Now that brought on the questions. “Dad?? Little like us? What did he used to do?”
The stories could have lasted a while longer, but it was time to sing. Nate said, “Sing that rock a bye song.” Of course, his wish is always my command. Then I sang one of the made of songs. Have you ever rocked a precious baby when God puts new words in your heart? Yep! I sang that one too! We couldn’t finish our concert without everyone joining in with, “Jesus Loves Me,” and we had our fountain flowing with “Deep and Wide.” One by one, Nate then Rylee dropped off to sleep and we placed them in their beds where they slept until morning and things were back to normal. Once again, cartoons blared from the living room; eggs and bacon sizzled from a pan on the stove. The electricity was restored!
I will also be thankful for that unique kind of night. It’s not one any of us would have planned, but it was truly a gift from God. He slowed us down; He allowed us to focus on each other and get away from the busyness of life, and create special memories that will last a lifetime.
